Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma celebrates Krushna Abhishek’s birthday in this special way

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

With his return to the show the TRP did increase as the fans were excited to watch him back on the show

Today is Krushna Abhishek’s birthday and a lot of wishes poured in for the actor sending him good wishes.

Kapil also shared a special post and wished the actor where he shared a photo and captioned it saying “Happy birthday mere bhai Krushan, hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho bahut sara pyaar”

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Archana Puran Singh shared the video where one can see how the cast is celebrating his birthday, where Krusha is cutting the cake along with Kapil’s mother whereas Kapil is seen signing the song “Beedi Chalele” and Krushna and Kiku are seen dancing on the song.

Archana shared the video and captioned it saying “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the sweetest people in the world! And oh, so talented!! May you always stay happy and smiling the way I always see you, dedicated to your work and craft, never giving anything but do a hundred percent to whatever you do! God bless you Love you, Krushna”

Well, there is no doubt that the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show is like a family and they are bound for eternity.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show









