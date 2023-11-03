Kya Baat Hai ! Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing his show

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian on teleivison and he has made a name for himself. Today, he is a huge name in the entertainment bussiness and a massive fan following.

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The ace comedian also ventured into acting and debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was a huge success at the Box office.

Post that, his second movie Firangi, in which he turned a producer, didn't do well at the Box office. Kapil took a break from Bollywood and returned back to television with his show.

But now, he has a upcoming Bollywood movie titled Zwigato, where he is the lead in the movie and the is directed by Nandita Das.

The ace comedian is busy these days promoting his upcoming movie and recently, during one of this interviews, he was asked if he ever wanted to invite our very own honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show.

To this, Kapil said, "When I met Narendra Modi sir, I invited him to the show, and he never said no. But told me that the opposition party is doing enough comedy, so he will come some other day"

Well, Kapil has been trying to get the honorable Prime Minister to the show and if that happens, he will be reaching to another level of success. But, a very few politicians have graced the show.

