Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out from the dark phase of his life

Kapil these days, is busy promoting his upcoming movie Zwigato, where he plays the lead. In a recent interview, he spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan brought him out of the dark phase of his life.
MUMBAI:Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian on television and he has made a name for himself.

Today, he is a huge name in the entertainment business and he has a massive fan following.

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The ace comedian also ventured into acting and debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a huge success at the Box office.

Post that, his second movie Firangi, in which he turned a producer, didn't do well at the Box office and Kapil took a break from Bollywood. He returned back to television with his show.

But now, he has a Bollywood movie titled Zwigato coming up, where he is the lead and it's directed by Nandita Das.

The ace comedian is busy promoting his upcoming movie these days, and recently during one of his interviews, he revealed how Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out of his dark phase.

He said that “I was very sad when the shoot with Shah Rukh Khan was cancelled on The Kapil Sharma Show. It was mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who spoke to me for over an hour and made me realize that people love me so much.”

He further said “He also reminded me not to take so much tension, and SRK's loving gesture and advice was helpful. I bounced back”

Well, there is no doubt that Kapil has left the bad phase behind and today, he is doing exceptionally well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

