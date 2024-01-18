Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundra gives a glimpse of his fun Dubai vacation with Tejasswi Prakash, check out videos

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

The couple have a huge fan base and never fail to exude couple goals. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been inseparable ever since. The loved up couple regularly keep sharing glimpses of their vacation. Recently the couple was in Dubai and shared a fun video. Check it out here;

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi and Karan’s vacation glimpses? Tell us in the comments below.

