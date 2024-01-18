Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundra gives a glimpse of his fun Dubai vacation with Tejasswi Prakash, check out videos

The couple have a huge fan base and never fail to exude couple goals. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been inseparable ever since.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 13:08
Karan Kundra

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples. 

Also Read- Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

The couple have a huge fan base and never fail to exude couple goals. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been inseparable ever since. The loved up couple regularly keep sharing glimpses of their vacation. Recently the couple was in Dubai and shared a fun video. Check it out here;

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi and Karan’s vacation glimpses? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- OMG! From Karan Kundra to Shehnaaz Gill, These stars have trended globally for THIS reason! Find out more!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 13:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff both
MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the current talk of the town the movie that has great talents like Akshay Kumar...
Omg! ”Freezing & Exhausting” Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra shares bts from her show
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Uff! From Janhvi Kapoor and Shilpa January Kapoor who has pulled off this fashion better
MUMBAI: Over the time these actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their acting...
Must Read! Amidst divorce rumors, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s love story goes viral
MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have been the quintessential couple so far. The couple although have mostly kept...
Exciting! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab dances her way into audiences' heart in the latest BTS from her show
MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a...
Trolled! “The dress is not at all suiting her” netizens trolls actress Sanya Malhotra on this latest video
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Sanya Malhotra has been grabbing the attention of...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff both
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanvi Dogra
Omg! ”Freezing & Exhausting” Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra shares bts from her show
Hiba Nawab
Exciting! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab dances her way into audiences' heart in the latest BTS from her show
Hardika Sharma
Exclusive! Hungama 2 child actor Hardika Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Channel’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal
Gunjan Bhatia
Exclusive! Doree: Television actress Gunjan Bhatia to enter in Colors show Doree
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
Neil
Did Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Meet Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from The Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and Deepika Singh, aka Sandhya, from The Show Diya Aur Baati Hum To Prep Up For Her Role?