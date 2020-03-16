Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra utters ‘I Love You’ in Marathi for his ladylove, watch the video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently spotted together outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 10:43
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Kara Kundrra are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to make us go aww with their equation. From supporting each other's careers to shelling some time out to go on a cute date, they are leaving no stone unturned in making us all envious of their romantic relationship.

Well, in a now-viral video we can see Karan saying 'I love you' for Tejasswi in Marathi after the paps requests.

Recently, the star was papped in the city today and as usual, paps started to tease him with Teja's name. One of the paps asked the actor to say, 'I like you and I love you' to Tejasswi in Marathi, considering, that is her mother tongue.

Well, Karan cutely repeated what the paps said and revealed that he understands this much Marathi. Clad in an all-black kurta, the actor was looking dapper as he posed for the paps.

Love bloomed between the two in Bigg Boss 15's house. The duo fell in love in the house but it is still going strong.

Karan is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut's controversial show Lock Upp. Teja, on the other hand, is currently seen in Naagin 6. Her looks and acting in the television sitcom are getting widely appreciated.

Credit: Times Now

