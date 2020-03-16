Kya Baat Hai! Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Munawar Faruqui the next Prince Narula?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

This season is going to be special, because as per the audience, Munwar can be the next Prince Narula.

Well, there are many reasons for this.

First, Prince has been a part of several reality shows wherein he gave them his all. Moreover, people do remember him as one of the strongest winners of Bigg Boss so far. He also showed his daredevil side by winning shows like MTV Roadies, wherein one has to give their best while performing the task or the stunt.

The audience feels that Munawar has all these qualities. He recently won Lock Upp, which was similar to Bigg Boss. Now, he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and people are expecting him to perform the stunts without any fear, just like how Prince performed during his Roadies days.

