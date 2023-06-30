Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screens and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down south and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love on her and support on her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya has become a household name.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her love story with beau Mimoh Chakraborty, shares how he took her by surprise by proposing her all of a sudden

In an interview recently, the actress spoke about how she bagged her first movie Samrat & Co, which was produced by Rajshri Productions.

The actress said “Rajshri Productions re – launched me in movies with the film Samrat & Co and they are really good to work with. As a child, I used to go to their office a lot of times and meet everyone. But, I never got a chance to work with them. I have heard so many things about them from my mother as she has worked on a lot of movies with them.

She further said “Even people around me assured that the production is very good to work with and that it’s a blessing to work with Rajshri productions”

Well, there is no doubt that Rajshri is one of the biggest production houses in the entertainment industry and they have had massive hits to their credits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: What! Madalsa Sharma breaks her silence on quitting the show “Anupamaa”