Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co

Madalsa is one of the known and celebrated actors on television. Now, in an interview, she spoke about how she bagged a Rajshri Production movie and how blessed she feels to have worked with them.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 05:30
Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screens and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down south and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love on her and support on her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya has become a household name.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her love story with beau Mimoh Chakraborty, shares how he took her by surprise by proposing her all of a sudden

In an interview recently, the actress spoke about how she bagged her first movie Samrat & Co, which was produced by Rajshri Productions.

The actress said “Rajshri Productions re – launched me in movies with the film Samrat & Co and they are really good to work with. As a child, I used to go to their office a lot of times and meet everyone. But, I never got a chance to work with them. I have heard so many things about them from my mother as she has worked on a lot of movies with them.

She further said “Even people around me assured that the production is very good to work with and that it’s a blessing to work with Rajshri productions”

Well, there is no doubt that Rajshri is one of the biggest production houses in the entertainment industry and they have had massive hits to their credits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: What! Madalsa Sharma breaks her silence on quitting the show “Anupamaa”

 

Madalsa Sharma Kavya Mimoh Chakraborty Anupama Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! This is India’s highest paid OTT star, and it's not Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi or Manoj Bajpayee, read on to know who
MUMBAI:The OTT space has grown in leaps in bounds in the last 2-3 years. With exciting and spellbinding stories and...
HOT! Check out These cool BLAZERS styled by our very own TV heroes, check out
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV...
Exclusive! “I would love to be a part of Golmaal 5 if ever got a chance” - Sharman Joshi
MUMBAI:Actor Sharman Joshi is no doubt of the most loved actors we have in acting industry. Over the time with his...
Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screens and winning hearts all over.Madalsa Sharma is currently...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Must Read! Palak Purswani talks about the challenges she faced in the Bigg Boss house and reveals who should be the winner of the show
MUMBAI:Palak Purswani is a known personality on television and she has a good fan following.She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him, but you still love him”
MUMBAI: Mahir Pandhi is quite the rising star after playing the role of Rajveer in Choti Sardaarni and his chemistry...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “It’s been my dream”
Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “It’s been my dream”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahir pandhi
Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him, but you still love him”
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
"Equality begins at home" says Iqbal Khan from Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
SumBul Touqeer
Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of step mom and step brother on occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha
Celebs
Celebs talk about their first earnings
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
What! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal team shoots for their last episode
Ssumier Pasricha
Ssumier Pasricha returns to television after four years with Prateek Sharma's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti on Zee TV!