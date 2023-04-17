Kya Baat Hai! Post breakup with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma spotted looking cheerful with friends, netizens say “Itni fake accent maarne ki kya zarurat hai”

Two contestants who fell in love inside the house were Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.
Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well. Two contestants who fell in love inside the house were Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. 

Also Read- Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. But the couple have sadly parted ways. Paras had previously said, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it would lead to a breakup.”

Now, Mahira was recently seen at a lounge in Juhu and the paps caught her in the car where she was sitting with her friends. While she requested the media to watch her soon to release Punjabi film ‘LehmberGinni’, netizens couldn’t help but notice how cheerful she looked and also noticed her accent.

One netizen wrote, “Side wali ladki ko dekho . Vo soch rehe hai kya he bolu ish pagal ko”, another one wrote, “Tera film dekhna pade ga logo ko itna bura din to n chal rha h”, another one wrote, “Ye aaj bhi utni hi irritating hai jitni bigg boss main thi” one wrote, “Itni fake accent maarne ki kya zarurat hai”

One user wrote, “Kitni overacting kr rahi hey Big boss k baad first time breakup ki waja se limelight mein ayi bichari” another user wrote, “Gareebon ki Aishwarya” 

Also Read- Finally! Paras Chhabra opens up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma

While many trolled her, her fans also came out to praise her. One fan wrote, “Shine brighter like a Star 

#MahiraSharma, another fan wrote, “I adore you, I have never seen more sparkling eyes and more dazzling smile than yours Mahira” Another one wrote, “Kindness and politeness are not overrated at all.”

Check out her video here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

