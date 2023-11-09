Kya Baat Hai? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta all set to get married? Here’s what the Junooniyat actor said about it

MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their chemistry in everyday the serial Udaariyaan, which went through a generational leap. Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show post that. Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them. The duo were recently seen in the music video Kuch Itne Haseen

PriyAnkit fans are forever manifesting their marriage and now the Junoonoyat actor has finally spilled the beans on the topic. Ankit during an interview revealed, “Shaadi ke baare me socha nahi hai. Main sochta hu ki jo cheez hamare liye bani hai, vo hamare paas ayegi. Hum bahut ache dost hai hai. We guys are best friends and very comfortable with each other. Agar shaadi honi hogi toh hojayegi. Agar aisa hota hai toh it would be good for both of us. Jab aap apne best friend ke saath relationship aage badhate ho, isse better kya hai. You know the person so well.”

Joking about their fans eagerly waiting for his marriage to Priyanka, Ankit said, “Agar fans ka bas chale toh dono ko baitha de mandap mein.”

"Agar woh dono shaadi kar lete hai toh woh best hoga dono k liye, coz they are bestfriends and it would be best for both of them"

