Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finally meets Adil’s family the couple confirms that marriage is on the cards soon

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, while interacting with the media, Rakhi said that she is going to meet Adil’s family not his parents as of now but his cousins.

She also said that his family is very broad minded and especially Adil who understands her profession and allows her to be who she is.

Adil also confirmed with the media that he will soon be marrying Rakhi and that marriage is on the cards.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has seen a lot when it comes to her love life and finally she has found true love.

