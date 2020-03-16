Kya Baat Hai! Risque outfits of TV actresses like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and many others are bolder than many Bollywood beauties

MUMBAI: Bollywood Divas are hot, we all know. But if you thought that the TV industry and the actresses are all about the docile saas-bahu sagas and dramas, then you are wrong! In fact, they all are quite glamorous in real life. So much so that our TV Divas will easily give the Bollywood beauties such as Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others a run for their money.

Meet the hotties from the TV world who are bolder than Bollywood actresses.

Pavitra Rishta beauty Ankita Lokhande is one of the hottest actresses we have. She is gorgeous and doesn't mind experimenting with her fashion statements. Oftentimes, Ankita is also trolled for the same. Nonetheless, she rules hearts.

Hina Khan – the beauty – who took the television industry to Cannes. She set the red carpet on fire with confidence and her sartorial choices.

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest DIVAS to exist on television. She is quite bold and bindaas in real life and it reflects in her unabashed fashion choices.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty Rubina Dilaik has turned into a temptress quite often. She has amped up her fashion game and doesn't mind going bold these days. We are loving her bold personality.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has been sending her fans into a tizzy for a long time. She has turned her Instagram into a hotness gram where her stunning photoshoots will drive y'all crazy.

Gorgeous TV diva Shweta Tiwari is aging backwards and she is turning hotter. She can easily beat any Bollywood actress with her curvaceous and toned physique.

Shaheer Sheikh's costar Sonarika Bhadoria is a hottie in real life. She loves sharing amazing stylish outfits, and bodycon dresses and flaunts her curvy body on Instagram.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the hottest Naagins ever. She is ruling the hearts of the TV industry and how! Post her stint in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has been amping up her fashion game.

Last but not least is Tina Datta. The Uttaran fame beauty is quite bold unlike her character from the show. She'd easily make popular Bollywood actresses' jaws drop to the floor with her hotness quotient.

Credit: BollywoodLife