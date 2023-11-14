Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik stuns in yet another Maternity shoot, and opts for an old-school royal look! Check out the pictures here!

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has established herself as a prominent figure in the television industry, having contributed to numerous projects and

becoming one of the most beloved personalities on the small screen. Her notable triumph includes winning Bigg Boss 14, where she outshone singer Rahul Vaidya, the runner-up. With a substantial fan base, Rubina receives abundant love and support from her dedicated followers. Following her successful stint on Bigg Boss, she resumed her role as Soumya in the television series "Shakti," which unfortunately concluded a few months ago.

The mom-to-be dazzled people some time ago with an ethereal maternity photoshoot with the theme of a goddess in white. While, no one has ever doubted Rubin’a fashion supremacy, and all of it is reflected in her maternity shoots as well.

After the previous one along with Abhinav in the story. Rubina has taken to her social media to post another one of her Goddess-like shoots. She poses in a silk-like cloth with royal-esque jewelry, and curly bouncy hair and with a throne placed in the back:

Apart from traveling, Rubina is also taking care of herself and is often seen doing prenatal workouts to keep herself and her baby healthy.

Well, Rubina has definitely found the best way to enjoy pregnancy and is giving major inspiration to all the would-be mommies.

The father-to-be Abhinav in a conversation said, about his impending fatherhood saying, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life.”

Abhinav added, “There are times when I cook and do the dishes, especially when the help is not there. We have this equality of work thing. It has never happened to date that she asked me to do something, and I didn’t do it. We automatically do 50-50 of every work.”

Abhinav also mentioned that he is a hands-on husband and is looking forward to being a hands-on dad as well.

