Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod's "What Jhumka" dance takes the internet by storm as they set major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod are two of the most loved and A list actors of television. They have a massive fan following.

Their shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the top two shows when it comes to TRP ratings and the show is loved by the audience because of the interesting storyline and plot that keeps the fans glued to the serial.

The fans love their chemistry with their respective co - actors in the show and are seen as an iconic - on screen couple.

A lesser known fact is that the two share a great bond off - sets and have a good friendship between each other.

This bond started on the show "Ravivaar with Star Parivaar", where the cast of each show of Star Plus would come and play game in order to win points. At the end, Pranali's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged as the winner.

Both the actresses are quite active on social media and they keep sharing stuff which keeps the fans and audience updated about what they are up to.

Now, we came across a video that has taken the internet by storm, where both the actresses are seen dancing on the song "What Jhumka" from the movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", which is a trend on social media.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Is Pranali Rathod’s this change an indication of her dating Harshad Chopda? Read to find out! )

In the video, one can witness the friendship and special bond that they share and fans are happy to see them together.

Until now, there hasn't been an integration episode of the two shows, but it will be interesting to see both the shows collaborating for an episode.

We have often seen the bond and camaraderie between the two actresses during events and functions.

The dance moves in the video are amazing and one can see how well the actresses dance.

What do you think about the video?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more )