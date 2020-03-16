Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh spends a fun-filled day with his close friend in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, details inside

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh worked together on several music videos including 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and 'Mohit Suri' were seen roaming in Old Delhi enjoying kebabs and khameeri roti

MUMBAI : Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk. And like all non-veg food lovers, Hina and Shaheer visited the famous Kareem's in Old Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheer dropped a video in which they are seen gorging on mouth-watering food including kebabs and khameeri roti.

"We are in the middle of the streets in old Delhi near Chandni Chowk and we want to have dinner in Kareem's... The OG Kareem," Hina can be heard saying in the clip. "#delhi #Shahina #reels #shaheersheikh #hk," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Hina and Shaheer's video has garnered several likes and comments. "Friendship goals, loads of love," a netizen commented.

"I hope you guys enjoyed the real taste of Delhi. Its taste cannot be expressed in words," a social media user wrote.

On the work front, Hina and Shaheer have worked together on several music videos including 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and 'Mohit Suri'. Fans fondly call them "Shahina". Shaheer Sheikh is currently playing the role of Kanha in Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa while Hina Khan is busy with her music videos.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

