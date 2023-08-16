Kya Baat Hai! Sheezan Khan talks about his sister Falaq Naaz's game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says “What you saw that is the real Falaq, she is this way and hence the audience still remembers her game”

Sheezan these days is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” and he is acing all the stunts and facing his fears. In an interview, he spoke about what he thought about Falaq’s game.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show as the biggest controversy of his life happened when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

The show has gone off air and one can see how Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears.

Now in a recent interview, Sheezan interacted with the media and said that “What you saw of my sister, she is like that only in real life. Because it is so pure the audience could connect to it, she didn’t try to be somebody else she was simply being herself. If you noticed once she was eliminated the contestants were still talking about her as she had left an impact. Even Salman Khan told her that she played the game in a good way”

He further said “At the end, the audience didn’t vote her the contestants voted her out as people were afraid that they wouldn’t win as she was a very strong contestant of the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Sheezan and Falaq share a great bond together and they play major sister–brother roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 06:15

