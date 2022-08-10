Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi finally gets discharged from the hospital

Shivangi is a popular actress on television and these days she is seen in COLORS show “Bekaaboo”. These days she is making the headlines as she was admitted to the hospital for a kidney issue, but now the actress is finally discharged
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi finally gets discharged from the hospital

MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is also known for her style statements.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

The audience loves her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

She was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she aced all the stunts and impressed Rohit Shetty and the audiences.

Recently, she was admitted to the hospital and she took on to social media and informed her fans and well-wishers that she had been hospitalized due to a kidney infection. Shivangi also that she had surgery and is now feeling better thanks to everyone's well wishes and the doctor's assistance.

There is good news for all Shivangi fans where as the actress has been discharged from the hospital on Saturday and she is taking complete rest at home.

The actress also said that the doctor has to do some tests before he removes the glucose drip and she has a nurse who comes and takes care of it.

The actress is seen these days in the serial “Bekaaboo” and this is her first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor.

The actress in her live revealed that she can’t get back to work and as soon as the glucose drip is removed she would get back to work.

Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

She also went live on Instagram and interacted with her fans, the first one to meet Shivangi was Jannat Zubair as they are best of friends and they bonded on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

It’s good to see the actress back at home and the fans are wishing her a speedy recovery so that they can see the actress.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Shivangi Joshi shares a sweet friendship motto with THIS special former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

 

