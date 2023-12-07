Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an update on his wife Dipika Kakkar’s health; reveals if he is leaving his show “Ajooni”

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television and now the actor recently took the Q and A round on social media and he answered the questions of his fans.
SHOAIB IBRAHIM

MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy.

The actor recently took the Q and A round on social media and he answered the questions of his fans.

One of them asked him how is Dipika’s health doing and the actor said that she is recovering well.

Another fan requested him not to leave his ongoing show Ajooni to which the actor said “I was considering leaving the show before, but now I am not”

Well, the fans are happy that they would get to see Shoaib Ibrahim on screen and they keep bestowing a lot of love and support on him.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

