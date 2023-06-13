KYA BAAT HAI! This special person surprised Aishwarya Sharma by flying to Cape Town and it's not Neil Bhatt

Someone special from Aishwarya's life has paid a surprise visit to her and she cannot keep calm.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Sharma ruled several hearts with her rock-solid performance in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress played the lead role of Pakhi aka Patralekha in the show. 

Aishwarya was a prominent character and after she made an exit, the ardent viewers have been missing her from the show. 

However, when the news of Aishwarya participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 surfaced, fans couldn't stop jumping with joy. 

Aishwarya, along with the entire team has already flown to South Africa and they are currently shooting for the show. 

The contestants often keep sharing all the latest happenings from the set. 

Along with shooting, they all are enjoying a great time in Cape Town. 

We often see Aishwarya posting pictures with her husband Neil Bhatt as she misses him. 

Now, someone special from Aishwarya's life has paid a surprise visit to her and she cannot keep calm. 

Well, if you are wondering that person is Neil, you are totally wrong.

It is none other than Aishwarya's sister, who gave a sweet surprise to her. 

Aishwarya posted several Instagram stories and the two sisters seem to be having a gala time there. 

Aishwarya's sister is a flight attendant and she got a wonderful chance to meet the actress.

Take a look:

We are sure, Aishwarya must be super delighted to be reunited with someone from her family. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

