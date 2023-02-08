Kya Baat Hai! Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 300 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of Ajooni as the show completes a run of fabulous 300 episodes.
Ajooni

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

ALSO READ: Ayushi Khurana from Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ Plans a Heartwarming Surprise Visit to Her Hometown to Reunite with Family

The Vohra family, on the other hand, adheres to tradition while supporting modern thought and teaching their daughters Ajooni and Meher just that. Despite initially seeming mismatched, Rajveer Singh Bagga and Ajooni Vohra end up falling in love.

The show deals with the trials and tribulations of how they navigate their lives.

The show has been loved by the fans a lot and constantly gets high praise from the viewers. After a stormy day, the sun has come out, as the set of Ajooni was also impacted by the fire in the film city, but the cast and crew were safe.

The cast and crew had a mini celebration on the sets of the show and they played music, there was cake cutting involved and they posed for the media present there. 

Check the video here:

Both Shoaib and Ayushi thanked the cast, crew, and fans for making this occasion possible and urged fans to keep watching. 

What are your thoughts about the show? Tell us in the comments below! 

ALSO READ: Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’

