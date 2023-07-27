Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Toqueer Khan trends on Twitter as the first look of Kavya Ek Jazzba Ek Junoon hits the internet, fans say ‘Queen is Back Onscreen’! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to see her back on the Television screens and there wait is finally over.

The teaser for Sumbul’s new show Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, was released yesterday, and it has gotten great reviews and fans are loving Sumbul’s new avatar.

Fans are really loving her new look and seeing Sumbul in such a powerful role, has really made them happy. The fandom stays strong, because Sumbul has been trending on social media, and fans have been using the trend ‘Queen Is back on screen’, and we have complied some really fun tweets for you to read:

Queen is back onscreen #SumbulTouqeerKhan #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon

26/07 pic.twitter.com/gAhU6liLNV

The love & appreciation that has been pouring for #SumbulTouqeerKhan the actor

The last time we saw this craze for her was when she portrayed Tapasya in BB!#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon

This girl is a people's star!! pic.twitter.com/ZFeypQEzHf — Justrandomthings (@Justrandomthi19) July 27, 2023

The growth

Not only reel even in real she is growing perfectly

Imlie , from where she started her studies ND took stand for herself now as #Kavya an IAS officer she will serve the nation & fight for people's right #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/F2l2gLUYNM — rajjo (@naginaa_) July 27, 2023

the relief and happiness that she can be of help to the common man,reflection of power on her eyes and posture,the way it transformed into empathy and curiosity to hear the pleas of a lil girl

so many emotions portrayed to perfection widin sec,the actor #SumbulTouqeerKhan is pic.twitter.com/4UfH8yL7OM — Divya S (@s_dnair429) July 26, 2023

Didn't Imlu want to be an IPS officer?

Kavya is practically Imlie in a parallel universe then #SumbulTouqeerKhan #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/Ia6R2XFab1 — Justrandomthings (@Justrandomthi19) July 26, 2023

Sumbul has been receiving a lot of love for the teaser and fans are just so overwhelmed with the growth that she has had.

Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, is produced by DJ’s a Creative Unit and will soon air on Sony TV.

