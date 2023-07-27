Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Toqueer Khan trends on Twitter as the first look of Kavya Ek Jazzba Ek Junoon hits the internet, fans say ‘Queen is Back Onscreen’! Read for more!

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.
Sumbul Toqueer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. 

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16 mandali group members Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveal their upcoming project together

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself. 

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to see her back on the Television screens and there wait is finally over. 

The teaser for Sumbul’s new show Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, was released yesterday, and it has gotten great reviews and fans are loving Sumbul’s new avatar.

Fans are really loving her new look and seeing Sumbul in such a powerful role, has really made them happy. The fandom stays strong, because Sumbul has been trending on social media, and fans have been using the trend ‘Queen Is back on screen’, and we have complied some really fun tweets for you to read:

Sumbul has been receiving a lot of love for the teaser and fans are just so overwhelmed with the growth that she has had.

Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, is produced by DJ’s a Creative Unit and will soon air on Sony TV.

Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aww! Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father posts an adorable video of his step-daughter Izra, take a look

About Author

