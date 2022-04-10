Kya Baat Hai! From Sumbul Touqeer to Divyanka Tripathi, check out THESE television celebs with their interesting hidden talents

Celebs like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sriti Jha, Divyanka Tripathi and many others who have left audiences mesmerized with their unbelievable hidden talents

 

MUMBAI: Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. The actress is being loved by all. But recently, she showcased her hidden talent. She rapped on the show and left everyone impressed. She rapped the song written by her father on women empowerment. The hard-hitting lyrics and her fantastic rapping skills got everyone talking. On that note, here's looking at other TV stars and their hidden talents.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha who was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has learnt how to dance with fire. She now knows how to effortlessly flow with fire.

Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in Naagin 6 is a classical singer. She has learnt classical singing for four years. The Bigg Boss 15 winner also knows how to play Sitar.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is someone whom you should be scared of. She has taken training in rifle shooting and is also an honorary member of the Bhopal Rifle Shooting Association.

Not just in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod is a fabulous singer in real life too. She has demonstrated her singing skills on the show Star Parivaar.

Shakti Arora who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya has a very unique talent. He has learnt Tarot card reading. He has been a tarot card reader since 2008.

It was recently during Ganpati festival that Raqesh Bapat showcased his talent as a sculptor. He had created a beautiful Ganesha idol. He is also a talented painter too.

The OG Naagin Mouni Roy is not just good at dancing, she is good at singing too. On reality shows, she has demonstrated her skill as a singer.

Suyyash Rai's hidden talent is that he is a fab photographer. Earlier, before making it big in the industry, he shot many portfolios of his friends and more.

Prince Narula is not just a mentor on Roadies and an actor, he is a singer too. He has sung a song called Hello Hello.

