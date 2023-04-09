KYA BAAT HAI! Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash was a star-studded delight

Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ruhaan Kapoor got married to Manoj and Seema Pahwa's daughter Manukriti Pahwa.
Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor

MUMBAI: Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor recently got married to his ladylove Manukriti Pahwa. 

The Kapoors hosted an intimate wedding bash in Mumbai on 2nd September which was no less than a starry affair. 

Many popular Bollywood and some TV stars were spotted at the wedding reception.

Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput, Zeeshan Ayub, Sanah Kapoor and her husband Mayank Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rathna Pathak, Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah, Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel, among others attended the wedding bash. 

The newly-wedded couple looked elegant as the posed for the paparazzi. 

Ankita Bhargava took to her social media handle to all the beautiful moments from the wedding bash.

Take a look:

Here's wishing Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa a happy married life! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

