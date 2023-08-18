Kya Baat Hai! "There is going to be a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa and one would know what would be Kayva's fate" - Madalsa Sharma

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down South and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following, who bestows a lot of love and support her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya, has become a household name.

The actress was seen during the screening of DKP's upcoming serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where while interacting with the media, she mentioned about the twists and turns in the show and spoke about the upcoming show of DKP.

Could you throw some light on the upcoming track of Anupamaa?

Since the beginning, Anupama has never missed the chance of keeping the audiences looped in the show and in every episode. There are a lot of twists and turns, so the track is interesting. Kavya is also in a mess and so, many other things are coming to light. What will be result of Kavya's cheat will be out in the upcoming episodes. A big thank you to the loyal fans of the show who are showering so much love and support on us. Overall, it is going to be a fantastic experience.

What is the best thing about DKP productions?

This is the best thing about DKP productions. Whenever there any show is launching, may it be Diwali, EID, Dussehra or Christmas, we all celebrate it together. Today, the first episode of their new show is out and we are watching it together. It feels like an extended family. When we meet, we feel like a big family who support each other unconditionally. We wish the best for each other and it's a blessing to be working with such a production house.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be joining the league of Star Plus with other top shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What message do you have for your fans?

When you watched Anupamaa, you gave the show a chance to entertain you and make a place in the your heart. It's the same way with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. You love the show. I saw the first episode and the story is very relatable, just like Anupamaa. All the shows of DKP are loved and showered so much love. I am sure you'll love this show too.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are liking DKP's new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and have given it a thumbs up.

