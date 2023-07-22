KYA BAAT HAI! This is what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast is up to these days

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a leap.

It's not even a month since the show has seen a leap of 20 years where old characters have made an exit and new characters have made an entry.

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are playing the lead roles.

The show's previous star cast included actors like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Ayesha Singh.

Well, the viewers are trying in to adjust with the new cast. However, fans still miss the old cast.

So, let's take a look at what the old star cast of Ghum is up to these days after wrapping up the show's shoot a few weeks back.

1. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

While Aishwarya had immediately bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after Ghum, she had recently come back in town after wrapping up the shoot in Cape Town.

After Aishwarya wrapped up the shooting of Khatron ke Khiladi and Neil wrapped Ghum, the duo headed for a romantic vacay to Thailand.

Neil and Aishwarya are back in town and often treat fans with their social media stories.

2. Ayesha Singh

Ayesha has been chilling with her near and dear ones after wrapping up Ghum. As per her recent Instagram posts, Ayesha had visited the sets of Ghum and met the show's current cast.

Apart from that Ayesha was seen hanging with Yogendra Vikram Singh who earlier played Samrat in the show.

3. Harshad Arora

Harshad who also exited the show post leap is treating fans with his Instagram posts. The actor is often seen hanging out with his friends ans spending time in gym.

4. Vihan Verma

Vihan bagged an episodic in DD's show Swaraj. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot and is often seen hanging out with Neil, Aishwarya and Sheetal Maulik.

Do you miss seeing them on-screen? Tell us in the comments.

