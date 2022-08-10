Kya Baat Hai! From Yeh Rishta’s Pragati Mehra to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more stars who ditched their luxury wheels for an Auto Ride! Check it out!

Actors have defined decades and years f the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 20:26
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure. 

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years f the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well. 

But so many times it happens that we forget that these actors are just like we and some incidents remind us of the same, like opting for public transport because the car for whatever reason was unavailable.

So many stars have opted to take the infamous Auto rickshaws rides over their sedan cars. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pragati Mehra to Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, and so many more, check out the list of star who rode in an autorickshaw.

Rupali Ganguly 

Rupali was spotted Travelling by auto but she was accompanied by her husband and son as well and it looks like the family had quite the fun.

Pragati Mehra From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It looks like Pragati choose a different ride to work and ditched her usual wheels.

Karan Kundra

Picture credits: Yogen Shah 

The hunk seems to have chosen the auto ride to take a jetty, but hey at least now we have something in common with Karan Kundra.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi’s love for autos is not new, but what caught everyone’s attention is that she took an auto ride just days after buying a luxe car.

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin ditched her luxury wheels as well but that was after a holi party and she was soaked in colours but looked very cute nonetheless.

Pratik Sehajpal:

The reality star was spotted by some fans while he was taking the auto rickshaw for a casual errand run.

Well, these celebrities are not shy to take public transport when needed and it is fun for us as well to see these stars, be in unexpected locations and hey, you might see one in an auto next to on a signal, you never know.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”

 
 

Pragati Mehra Rupali Ganguly Karam Kundra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Jasmin Bhasin Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar Actors Auto Rides
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 20:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! From Yeh Rishta’s Pragati Mehra to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more stars who ditched their luxury wheels for an Auto Ride! Check it out!
MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out what the contestants are up to post performing the stunts
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat, Angad, and Sahiba will be stuck in a love triangle!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Director Apoorv Singh Karki on Manoj Bajpayee’s monologue in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, “We worked on it for three months”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been getting a great response. The film is directed by...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Quest! Sai wants Virat’s help for THIS
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.The actor came into the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play an innocent face who is a psycho killer” - Rajat Barmecha
Latest Video
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out what the contestants are up to post performing the stunts
MC STAN
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
Raanvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”