Kya Baat Hai! From Yeh Rishta’s Pragati Mehra to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more stars who ditched their luxury wheels for an Auto Ride! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years f the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.

But so many times it happens that we forget that these actors are just like we and some incidents remind us of the same, like opting for public transport because the car for whatever reason was unavailable.

So many stars have opted to take the infamous Auto rickshaws rides over their sedan cars. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pragati Mehra to Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, and so many more, check out the list of star who rode in an autorickshaw.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali was spotted Travelling by auto but she was accompanied by her husband and son as well and it looks like the family had quite the fun.

Pragati Mehra From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It looks like Pragati choose a different ride to work and ditched her usual wheels.

Karan Kundra

Picture credits: Yogen Shah

The hunk seems to have chosen the auto ride to take a jetty, but hey at least now we have something in common with Karan Kundra.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi’s love for autos is not new, but what caught everyone’s attention is that she took an auto ride just days after buying a luxe car.

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin ditched her luxury wheels as well but that was after a holi party and she was soaked in colours but looked very cute nonetheless.

Pratik Sehajpal:

The reality star was spotted by some fans while he was taking the auto rickshaw for a casual errand run.

Well, these celebrities are not shy to take public transport when needed and it is fun for us as well to see these stars, be in unexpected locations and hey, you might see one in an auto next to on a signal, you never know.

