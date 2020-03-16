Kya Baat Hain! Dipika Kakar’s this amazing surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim will give everyone couple goals

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight of her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

Recently, Dipika sent homemade food for hubby Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of his new show Ajooni.

Shoaib took to his social media and sent a picture of his plate wherein he showed that he is eating veggies and Rotis made by Dipika. He calls it “Biwi Ka Pyaar.’

Have a look!

On the work front, Dipika is busy with Vlogs while Shoaib is set to rule everyone’s heart with his new show Ajooni starring opposite Aayushe Khurane. 

Well, isn’t this a romantic gesture?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

