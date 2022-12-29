‘Kya Hua Jo Choote Haath?’, Maitree’s new promo raises intrigue

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world and this time we are here with news on ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree and it stars Shrenu Parikh in the titular role.

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two best friends who are soul-sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini and as Nandini jumps into a lake and struggles, Maitree risks her own life to save her friend. We see how Maitree’s mother is also so sure of their bond.

However, in a major turn of events, something happens that forever leaves a big cut in their bond as we see Maitree blaming Nandini for betraying her in the worst possible ways.

What happened that Maitree was forced to feel this way?

What did Nandini do to break Maitree’s trust?

Well, we are very excited to find out what the show is going to be like and see Shrenu Parikh back in action. Shrenu is known for her roles in Ishqbaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

The show is helmed by Sunshine Productions.

