Latest Update! This is how Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora reacts to her leaked MMS clip, details inside

Anjali Arora was last seen Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp hosted by Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut wherein people like her chemistry with Munawar Fauruqui

MUMBAI: Lock Upp contestant and Kacha Badam singer Anjali Arora has been in the news. An MMS clip of her has been going viral since yesterday. The girl in the video apparently looks a lot like Anjali Arora but there is no confirmation on the same. In fact, many are wondering if it is a morphed video of Anjali Arora. However, when asked her about the MMS clip, Anjali refused to repond.

Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

No one from the lady's team or her PR have said anything on it so far. She was present in Mumbai for the launch of her song Saiyaan which has been sung by Shruti Rane.

She is not the first celeb to be caught in such a controversy. Anjali Arora became famous after Lock Upp where people liked her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Fans had christened them as MunJali. In fact, many felt that they did end up like a couple.

OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora surfaces headlines due to her MMS video that goes viral

Anjali Arora is seen in the new version of Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re. She said the old version is very soft but the new one is peppy with beats and all. She was quoted as saying, "This song is already very popular, so we have a responsibility on our shoulders that we have to only do our best. I have given my 100 percent to the song."

Latest Video