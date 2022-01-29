Latest Update! TV actress Adaa Khan makes her comeback in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’

MUMBAI: Adaa Khan who has been a part of all seasons of Naagin until now will return for Naagin 6 as well. The actress herself confirmed her return with a beautiful picture post. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is one of the most talked-about TV shows of recent times.

Whether Adaa will have a meaty role or a cameo, like the previous three seasons remains to be seen. However, seeing her back as Naagin is sure a delight.

Also Read: OMG! Naagin: Surbhi Chandna is back As Naagin but there's a Twist! Check out her look here!

"Aa rahi hai woh ek baar fir... #Naagin6 @ektarkapoor @ColorsTV #basantpanchami," Adaa Khan tweeted out with a glimpse of her look as Naagin. Shesha has always been one of the stylish Naagins ever. And Adaa is bringing back the style in Naagin 6 yet again. She looks gorgeous as ever.

If we look at the hashtag, Adaa has mentioned Basant Panchami as well. It may be a hint that Naagin 6 will premiere its first episode on Basant Panchami. It falls on 5th February.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 to have a BASANT PANCHAMI SPECIAL on the upcoming weekend with Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee

Speculations related to ‘Naagin 6’ star cast are on rife. Sudha Chandran will make her return to the series as per the reports. Urvashi Dholakia is also said to be a part of the Naagin 6 cast. It is said that Simba Nagpal is the male lead of Naagin 6. However, nothing has been confirmed. Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgal is also said to be one of the cast members. It is said that Shaheer Sheikh will be making a cameo in Naagin 6.

Credit: BollywoodLife