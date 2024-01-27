Lavish! Sambhavna Seth shares her joy and excitement of buying a 6-BHK duplex sea-facing apartment in Mumbai; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Following her time on the reality show Bigg Boss 2, Sambhavna Seth quickly gained popularity. After her time, she was incredibly well-known and appreciated, and her Vlogging career was the reason behind the additional love she received. Sambhavna makes it a point to let her YouTube family of any positive developments. Sambhavna recently revealed that she recently purchased an opulent 6-BHK duplex in Mumbai with her spouse, Avinash Dwivedi.

For Avinash Dwivedi and his wife, Sambhavna Seth, the year 2024 began on the happiest of notes when they bought a 6-BHK duplex in Mumbai. Sambhavna told her followers the good news in her most recent Vlog, also detailing how they made the payment on Lord Ram's birthday, Pran Pratisththa, in Ayodhya. She continued by saying that they had been saving for a house for a while and that on January 22, 2024, they finally closed on the purchase of the apartment with a view of the sea.

Sambhavna added that they were able to purchase the house without selling their current residences. The couple stated that they also desired a lavish home for their in-laws, parents, and fur babies. The actress disclosed that Sambhavna's in-laws had an epic response to the good news, asking their parents what they needed to buy two properties.

Sambhavna and Avinash bought a brand-new, opulent car, Morris Garages, in August of last year. They posted the good news on Instagram. When the car was delivered, Sambhavna brought her four furry children along, and it was an incredible occasion. Her family needed a bigger car to fit in together, which is why she purchased it. Sambhavna shared the picture and wrote, "Big Family Bigger Car. Thank you so much @mgmotorin for the Amazing Delivery."

The elegant vehicle that Sambhavna and Avinash drive is an MG Hector, a premium SUV. A report on CarDekho.com states that the car costs between Rs. 15 and Rs. 22.72 lakhs.

