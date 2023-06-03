Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik to be the warden of the upcoming season?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik might be seen as the wardens of the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But there is news doing the rounds that they have been approached to be the wardens of the show, though the news is not yet confirmed.

Well, if there is any truth to this news then the fans would be super excited to see them on the show together, and that too as a warden.

