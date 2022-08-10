Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Mtv Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla to participate in the show

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, MTV Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla will be gracing the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Arushi Chawla to participate in the show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

 Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.
As per sources, MTV Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla will be gracing the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work then she would come on board and she would be apt for the show as we have seen her game in MTV Roadies 2022.

Would you like to see Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Arushi Chawla in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

