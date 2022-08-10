Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason

The new season of Lock Upp Season 2 was supposed to begin soon but now, the show is postponed due to a shocking reason.
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason

Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, the new season has been postponed owing to some copyright issues. 

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out

The show that was suppose to air in May, but is now pushed to July. 

The fans will be disheartened as they were looking forward for the new season and will have to wait a little longer. 

Well soon, the list of contestants who were going to be part of the show would be out and an official announcement will be made. 

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

