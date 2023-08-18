LOL! Abdu Rozik pranks Shiv Thakare as he takes a nap, fans call it “Purest bond ever”

Recently Shiv was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Capetown and Abdu too joined the show a while later. The duo seemed to have a blast during the show and on sets.
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Abdu and Shiv thakare gained immense popularity after their stint in Bigg Boss 16. They both were the most loved contestants and their fun banter and bond made for some entertaining and heartwarming content on Television. The duo’s friendship seems to be still going strong.

Recently Shiv was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Capetown and Abdu too joined the show a while later. The duo seemed to have a blast during the show and on sets. Abdu posted a hilarious and cute video where he is seen annoying Shiv as the latter takes a nap. He captioned the video, “Shibdu don’t sleep infront of me”. Fans were over the moon seeing their bond. One wrote, “They always stole my heart”, another wrote, “#shibdu is an emotion”, another wrote, “#Shibdu purest bond ever & forever Mera Jan , Mera Dil, Mera Jigar bond love them togehter so much words are not enough to define @shivthakare9 @abdu_rozik bond speechless may this atrangi yaari dil , jan , jigar bond remains always & forever evil eyes off " HAQ SE SHIBDU" brothers for life from another mother.”

Check out the comments and the video here;

It is truly wonderful to see Abdu and Shiv together having fun again post Bigg Boss 16 concluded.

