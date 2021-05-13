Look who spied on Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: Colors' most-awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shoot has kickstarted in Cape Town, South Africa.

The contestants left for the show a few days ago and are having a gala time ever since then.

Before they kickstarted the shoot, everyone is enjoying the beautiful locales of Cape Town and making memories.

ALSO READ: Did you know Anushka Sen had previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here's proof

A lot of content is uploaded by the contestants where we see them clicking pictures, working out, having meals together and much more.

Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant who is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi for the first time.

The actress is gelling quite well with all her co-participants of the show.

And now, Anushka has turned a spy of Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla who are busy clicking pictures.

While Arjun is posing, Abhinav has turned a photographer for him.

Take a look:

Anushka is surely making good memories with each one of them and these pictures prove it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also stars Astha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Rahul Vaidya.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Rahul Vaidya having fun with contestants Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen