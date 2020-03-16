Love Is In The Air! Decoding the love story of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Check out the cute yet inspiring love of Bigg Boss 9 fame Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 04:30
Kishwer-Suyyash

MUMBAI: Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are one of the most loved couples in telly town. They give major relationship goals to all. Their cute pairing and PDA is adored by their followers.

Also read: Kishwer Merchant: I was intrigued by the grey shades of my 'Fanaa' character

The duo started dating in 2011 and tied knot in 2016. They took adequate time to understand and know each other.

They met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahaani, which starred Sukriti Kandpal, Vivian D’Sena, Priya Wal, Madhura Naik, Vishal Gandhi, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and many more. Reportedly, Rai used to visit the sets to meet Vivian and make him listen his songs. It is believed that Kishwer got impressed by his singing talent. They exchanged numbers and started talking.

In a statement given, the duo revealed that there was no proper proposal. In fact, everything fell into the place.

They both were seen on Bigg Boss 9 as well, and in the show, the duo supported and stood by each other. 

Also read: Wow! New parents Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have selected THIS name for their baby son; READ

Suyyash is younger than her, age does not matter in love. Many people questioned them for the age gap, but because of their true love, they fought against all odds.

The couple is quite romantic. Suyyash sings songs for Kish, and she spends time with him by watching films, cuddling, and going out for dinners.

The adorable couple delivered their first child Nirvair Rai in 2021 and are enjoying parenthood.

On the work front, Kish portrays Meera Raichand, stepmother of Agastya Raichand aka Zain Imam in Colors' show - Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjaawan 3.

Isn't their love story very adorable and cute? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Suyyash Rai Kishwer Merchantt Nirvair Rai Sukish TellyChakkar fanaa ishq mein marjaawan 3 Colors tv Voot Bigg Boss 9 Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani Sony TV Salman Khan love story of suyyash kishwer meera raichand
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Love Is In The Air! Decoding the love story of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai
MUMBAI: Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are one of the most loved couples in telly town. They give major relationship...
EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit reveals having second thoughts about taking up Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares what made her take a long gap and get back to TV and much more
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Aparna Dixit recently joined Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where she is portraying...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Anupamaa's Anuj and Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu don't exist in reality
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to...
Wow! From Fugly to Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kaira Advani's amazing journey will definitely surprise you
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is the current talk of the town for the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. She is one of the most...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Neeharika and Shabir makes a grand entry at the launch of the show
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Recent Stories
Kaira Advani
Wow! From Fugly to Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kaira Advani's amazing journey will definitely surprise you
Latest Video