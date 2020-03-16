Love Is In The Air! Decoding the love story of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

MUMBAI: Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are one of the most loved couples in telly town. They give major relationship goals to all. Their cute pairing and PDA is adored by their followers.

The duo started dating in 2011 and tied knot in 2016. They took adequate time to understand and know each other.

They met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahaani, which starred Sukriti Kandpal, Vivian D’Sena, Priya Wal, Madhura Naik, Vishal Gandhi, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and many more. Reportedly, Rai used to visit the sets to meet Vivian and make him listen his songs. It is believed that Kishwer got impressed by his singing talent. They exchanged numbers and started talking.

In a statement given, the duo revealed that there was no proper proposal. In fact, everything fell into the place.

They both were seen on Bigg Boss 9 as well, and in the show, the duo supported and stood by each other.

Suyyash is younger than her, age does not matter in love. Many people questioned them for the age gap, but because of their true love, they fought against all odds.

The couple is quite romantic. Suyyash sings songs for Kish, and she spends time with him by watching films, cuddling, and going out for dinners.

The adorable couple delivered their first child Nirvair Rai in 2021 and are enjoying parenthood.

On the work front, Kish portrays Meera Raichand, stepmother of Agastya Raichand aka Zain Imam in Colors' show - Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjaawan 3.

