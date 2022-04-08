LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Not any boy but Aditi Bhatia has fallen for Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show. We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Apart from doing those deadly stunts, we have known Shivangi as a graceful dancer too. In Yeh Rishta, Shivangi performed many great songs and now we come to know about her love for Kathak. Little did you know, She had done Kathak 10 years ago and now she is finally practising back and with such grace that you surely wouldn't want to miss out on.

We know that Aditi Bhatia and Shivangi Joshi have been tight buddies, but while practising Kathak, Aditi falls in the end and tags it as she is falling for Shivangi. Check it out:

