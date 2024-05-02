Lovely! Ace actor and producer Ravi Dubey talks about Abhishek Kumar says “He has made us proud”

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has won the audience hearts with his game in Bigg Boss Season 17 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

The house had gone through a lot of ups and downs but he fought back and made it to the top two contestants.

His friendship with Munawar became the talk inside and outside of the house and they are known as Jay and Veeru of television.

But when the actor came out of the show the fans and audience kept telling him how much they loved his game and thought that he was the deserving winner for the show.

He also told many of the media portals during his interview that he also thinks that he deserves to be the winner as Bigg Boss is all about being active and involved in the show and he feels he was very active and always kept his point of view in the show.

Now Abhishek was known for acting in the COLORs most famous and successful shows “Udaariyan” where he was paired with Isha and that was the show from where his love story with her began.

Now the show was produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehtha and now while interacting with the media Ravi spoke about Abhishek where he said “ I am proud of Abhishek and the way he has played the game. Finally he made it to the spot of top two contestants! Sargun and I spoke to him and congratulated him on being the first runner up of the show. Both Isha and he are special to us”

Well, there is no doubt that today Abhishek has won the audience's heart and he has a crazy fan following.

