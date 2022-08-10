Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Sheezan enjoyed the Eid festival with his family and shared a couple of pictures with his family.

Looks like Sheezan Khan had a fun time with his family during Eid. Seems like the former Alibaba actor is finally seeing some happy times with his family.

