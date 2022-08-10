Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures

Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. 

Also Read-Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. 

Check out the pictures below;


Also Read- Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, “I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone”

Looks like Sheezan Khan had a fun time with his family during Eid. Seems like the former Alibaba actor is finally seeing some happy times with his family.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

