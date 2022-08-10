LOVELY! This is what connected Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim the most on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to be parents soon. The couple often gives glimpses of their daily lives through vlogs.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 04:30
Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI:   Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. 

The duo is currently enjoying their marital bliss and are now all set to enter a new phase in their lives. 

A few months ago, Shoaib and Dipika announced that they are expecting their first child together. 

The ardent fans of Shoaika could not keep their happiness at bay after hearing the good news. 

Shoaib and Dipika are keeping their fans updated about their latest whereabouts through vlogs. 

While Dipika is away from small screens for a very long time, Shoaib is entertaining the viewers with his fine performance in his show Ajooni. 

ALSO READ: What! Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to netizens calling wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy fake, says “We can’t do anything about them”

We all know that Dipika and Shoaib worked together in Colors' popular show, Sasuraal Simar Ka. 

The duo played the lead roles of Prem and Simar. 

Dipika and Shoaib fell in love while working on this show and the rest is history. 

The duo dated for a long time and tied the knot in the year 2018 in Shoaib's hometown. 

Dipika and Shoaib have given major couple goals ever since then. 

In one of their recent interviews, Dipika and Shoaib revealed the one thing that connected them ever since they started working together. 

Dipika revealed that Shoaib and her are very much fond of tea and that is what connected them even when they were co-stars. 

Shoaib reveals that he used to take Dipika on a "chai-date" early in the morning, even after he left Sasural Simar Ka. Post that, the actress used to head to her shoot. 

Dipika revealed that for Shoaib and her, tea is the most favourite thing and they used to sip cups after cups while shooting. 

The mom-to-be also revealed that their soon-to-be baby will also be a tea lover just like Shoaib and her, to which the actor also agreed. 

Aww, isn't that cute?

