MaAnGoals: Anuj and Anupamaa exude romantic vibes on the Jetty Ride

With Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the further coming storyline will now show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, With Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the further coming storyline will now show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.
There is going to be love and romance between the couple after their marriage but the challenges will still be there. Now, it would be super exciting to watch how intriguing the new start will be. 

Now, we got our hands on Anupamaa and Anuj's romantic beach cation. Fans can't wait to see how would this honeymoon moment turn out for #MaAn lovers. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse of all decked up Anuj Kapadia waiting for his shot. 

They are surely having fun while shooting for the beach honeymoon, yet again Rupali Ganguly gives a glimpse of their honeymoon revealing that they have a jetty ride. Check out the post: 

We exclusively revealed that a new major tragedy will hit the Shahs, no it's not about 
Bapuji but Vanraj will meet with a major accident in the show. This accident will call for a major loss in the lives of Shahs. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa come to the rescue of the Shahs again? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

