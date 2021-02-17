News

'Maayka' star Romiit Raaj wants to play mythological characters

MUMBAI: Television actor Romiit Raaj, who made a mark playing Jeet Khurana in the TV serial Maayka, wants to explore mythological characters.

"In future I would love to be a part of mythological shows with strong characters like Ram, Arjun and Krishna. I would love to play Raavan as well," he says.

Romiit is all set to test the waters of the genre actually, with a cameo in the daily soap Vighnaharta Ganesh, though his role in the serial is not quite celestial. He plays a character named Shreedhar, who becomes a believer of Maa Vaishno Devi. In the story, Shreedhar is introduced to the power of the goddess by Lord Hanuman.

"In the past, I have been offered many mythological roles but because of my busy schedule I was not able to take them up. However, when Vighnaharta Ganesh was offered to me, I immediately took up the cameo role. So far in the show, various stories have been wonderfully depicted and this was a major reason for me to pick up this role," he added, about the Sony Entertainment Television show.

