Main Hoon Aparajita’s Chhavi aka Anushka Merchande reveals how she will be spending MahaShivratri, Scroll down to know

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters. The show premiered on 27th September and it is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.

Anushka Merchande, who essays the character of Chhavi, Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari’s) eldest daughter on the show has been part of many stellar shows and is gaining recognition for her dedicated performance.

Anushka has been part of projects like Bombay Begums, Banni Chow Home Delivery and now Main Hoon Aparajita. Anushka is a book worm as she previously revealed in an interview with another portal and enjoys reading and collecting books.

Now, the actress has revealed her special Mahashivratri plans for this year. The actress mentions that she keeps a Shivratri fast every year and pays a visit to the temple.

Anushka said that she will be visiting the temple with pooja items like flowers, fruits and milk in the morning and go again in the evening for the Aarti.

The actress also has a special request for Shiva Devotees to also help the people in need after offering prayers to Lord Shiva. She believes that one doesn’t need to do much but it matters if we are able to help even one person.

The actress also wished all her fans and followers a ‘Happy Shivratri’.

