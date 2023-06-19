MAJESTIC! Hina Khan looks simply Ethereal in These TRADITIONAL outfits, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV celebs who set out so many new trends that the masses love to follow and shower their favorite stars with love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shaheer Sheikh opens up on his upcoming projects post wrapping up Woh To Hai Albelaa; set to collaborate with Hina Khan, shares his views on reality shows and much more

Our TV world is constantly evolving with our ever-stylish divas taking the style game up a notch everyday. Our masses take inspiration from these TV beauties to keep up with the trends and fashions around town.

Hina Khan is amongst the popular actresses in Telly town and had her break through role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. She became a household name with the show. She is an absolute diva and has an amazing sense of fashion.

Let’s check out some of her gorgeous looks in Anarkali Dresses, ghararas, sarees and more traditional outfits:

So, which of these looks was your favorite?

Also read: Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik breaks her silence on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s tiff and reveals a secret about Ayesha

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar