MAJESTIC! Hina Khan looks simply Ethereal in These TRADITIONAL outfits, check out

Hina Khan is amongst the popular actresses in Telly town and had her break through role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. She became a household name with the show. She is an absolute diva and has an amazing sense of fashion.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 07:45
Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV celebs who set out so many new trends that the masses love to follow and shower their favorite stars with love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shaheer Sheikh opens up on his upcoming projects post wrapping up Woh To Hai Albelaa; set to collaborate with Hina Khan, shares his views on reality shows and much more

Our TV world is constantly evolving with our ever-stylish divas taking the style game up a notch everyday. Our masses take inspiration from these TV beauties to keep up with the trends and fashions around town.

Hina Khan is amongst the popular actresses in Telly town and had her break through role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. She became a household name with the show. She is an absolute diva and has an amazing sense of fashion.

Let’s check out some of her gorgeous looks in Anarkali Dresses, ghararas, sarees and more traditional outfits:

So, which of these looks was your favorite?

Also read: Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik breaks her silence on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s tiff and reveals a secret about Ayesha

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Hina Khan lifestyle Fashion TV Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai StarPlus Komolika Anarkali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Haider drinks spiked drink and starts getting intimate with Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Surekha creates drama; Akshara gives it back to her
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Whoa! From Maduri Dixit’s saree to Salman Khan’s towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees; Read on to know more
MUMBAI :Hindi film actors are popular all over the world. They have a massive fan following and not only their films...
WHAT! Before Hiba Nawab, Shaheer Sheikh’s pairing was loved with These actresses, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anuj struggles with Maya's mental health; Anupama pities
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Maduri Dixit
Whoa! From Maduri Dixit’s saree to Salman Khan’s towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees; Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lokit Phulwani
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
Kinshuk Vaidya
Exclusive! Kinshuk Vaidya talks about the show “Woh To Hai Albelaa” going off-air and how he would like to play a psycho lover in his next project
Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari reveals if there are any differences between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the s
Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari reveals if there are any differences between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the show
Exclusive! Krrip Kapur Suri talks about playing negative characters, says “I believe that one should have a range because we ar
Exclusive! Krrip Kapur Suri talks about playing negative characters, says “I believe that one should have a range because we are here to entertain people”
KISHORI SHAHANE
Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane
Ruhaan Saapru
Ruhaan Saapru on his stark resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput: All this love inspires and encourages me to work harder and be a complete man like him