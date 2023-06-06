EXCLUSIVE! Shaheer Sheikh opens up on his upcoming projects post wrapping up Woh To Hai Albelaa, set to collaborate with Hina Khan, shares his views on reality shows and much more

As Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is all set to wrap up, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his plans post the show, his upcoming projects and much more.
Shaheer Sheikh opens up on his upcoming projects

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh won several hearts with his totally different avatar in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show which started airing last year in March is all set to wrap up in a few days' time.

Woh To Hai Albelaa has Shaheer alongside Hiba Nawab in the lead role.

While Shaheer played Krishna, Hiba is seen as Sayuri.

Fans fondly refer to them as KriSa.

As the show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to chit-chat with Shaheer.

ALSO READ:  SAD! This is when the shoot of Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is going to wrap up

The actor spoke about his plans post the show, his upcoming projects and much more.

We all know that Shaheer donned the director's hat for this show.

The talented star directed the last episode of Woh To Hai Albelaa.

Shaheer revealed, "We were shooting late at night a day before the last day of our show. I directed the last episode of the show and we had packed up early as we all wanted to go home soon. They thought that they should let me direct the last episode as well which was very nice and I had a good experience.

Talking about how his family reacted when they came to know that the show is about to end, Shaheer said, "It was like good news as we will get more time to spend together."

Spilling beans on his upcoming projects, Shaheer said, "One music video is on cards. I am starring with my favourite actress Hina. Stebin Ben has lent his voice and the song is beautiful. I am only acting in the video."

Revealing his thought about reality shows, he said, "I guess this is difficult for me because I play characters. I don't know if I will be interested in reality shows in future or not. But right now, I want to focus on acting."

Well said, Shaheer!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Breaking! Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albelaa to go off-air

 


