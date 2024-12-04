MUMBAI: The upcoming romantic scenes in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" produced by Rajan Shahi (Directors Kut production) featuring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla have sparked a wave of excitement among fans online.

The recent storyline developments have particularly caught the attention of fans, who have been captivated by Rohit's on-screen chemistry with Samridhii Shukla, also known as Abhira. Fans have been delighted by the photos and videos shared by the actors, showcasing the characters' evolving romance.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with discussions about the chemistry between Abhira and Armaan, affectionately dubbed AbhiMaan, with fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen journey. The release of photos featuring the duo in red dresses has garnered significant attention, with fans praising their captivating pairing and expressing anticipation for the unfolding love story.

One of the fans commented, "Oh my gosh. They are stunning as a pair. Their chemistry is incredible #yrkkh #ArmaanPoddar #AbhiraSharma #RohitPurohit #SamridhiiShukla #AbhiMaan #MaaHira" Another one wrote, "I think there is something between them already falling but who are or ab BTW their chemistry is so hot. Makers begin to use their potential as a pair & I feel like their journey together will start & red colour means love #yrkkh #RohitPurohit #SamridhiiShukla #AbhiMaan". A user also wrote, "And finally we r getting that, which we really want to see Sam in red outfit is really looking damn gorgeous and This Jodi uff uff Sam and Rohit u both r slaying All the #Abhimaan shippers please do watch yrkkh and keep supporting them."

Amidst the cast reshuffle, the new actors have been warmly welcomed by audiences, who continue to shower them with love and support.