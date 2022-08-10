Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”

The couple welcomed their first child-son Vir in 2011 and adopted a daughter Tara in 2020.
MUMBAI : Mandira has been a part of various TV shows and films. She is a well known person in the entertainment world. The actress who was noticed for her role in Shanti and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on 14th February 1999. The couple welcomed their first child-son Vir in 2011 and adopted a daughter Tara in 2020.

Sadly, Raj passed away in June 2021 following a cardiac arrest. Talking about her life post losing her husband Raj, Mandira said that she had no other option than to be strong for her kids. She said, “I was a strong person, I am a stronger person now.” She added, “You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim”

Mandira said that she tries to be happy for no apparent reason. She concluded, “The intent of being happy for no reason. That’s how I want to live my life and that I want to continue my journey.”

Mandira has been part of many TV shows like Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and many others.

Mandira will be making her comeback on the cricket-themed reality show Cricket Ka Ticket.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 16:26

