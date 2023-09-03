MasterChef India 7: Chef Ranveer Brar left amazed with Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s Arabic creation of ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea’

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. In the recent episodes, Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s prepared ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea and this left chef Ranveer Brar completely surprised.
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. In the recent episodes, Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s prepared ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea and this left chef Ranveer Brar completely surprised. The chefs were amazed how the dessert went perfectly well with the tea. 

Chef Ranveer said, “I was surprised by the idea of Gurkirat’s dish which was having two sweeteners together on the plate- a dessert and tea. It was a better decision to present us with Gurkirat’s dish than Nayanjyoti Saikia because his chicken was burnt. The Qatayef and the cinnamon tea blended harmoniously. The tea was light, and the spice of the cinnamon balanced out the sweetness of the Qatayef” 

Gurkirat added, “I have never tried an Arabic dish, but I succeeded in making this dish because it seemed close to home but unique to this culture as well. It’s also my first time in Abu Dhabi, and I am so very grateful to the makers of MasterChef India for giving us this opportunity.” 

The contestants of the show are in Abu Dhabi where they are asked to prepare classic Arabic street food and along with Haryana’s Gurkirat, Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia also impressed the judges with their creations.

Master Chef 7 airs on Sony Entertainment TV. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

