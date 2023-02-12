MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season, one of them to be crowned as the winner

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up as the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra. We all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire. This season, Pooja is also getting along with them very well.

In the last episode, we did see how Kriti Dhiman got eliminated from the show and finally, the season got the finalist of the show.

Suraj Thapa, Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nidhi Sharma, Nambie Marak, Mohammed Aashiq, and Harish Closepet are the finalist contestants of the show.

Now, they will have to face another battle ground and the ones who will perform well will reach the top two contestants and one of them will be declared as the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants of this season are really talented and it's getting difficult for the judges to judge.

