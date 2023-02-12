MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season, one of them to be crowned as the winner

MasterChef India Season 8 is one of the most successful and loved cooking shows where different people cook all types of cuisine. The one who survives in the show would be the winner. Here we bring you the finalists of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 19:09
MasterChef India Season 8

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up as the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra. We all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire. This season, Pooja is also getting along with them very well. 

In the last episode, we did see how Kriti Dhiman got eliminated from the show and finally, the season got the finalist of the show.

ALSO READ : MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! The first service challenge to take place; contestants divided into two teams

Suraj Thapa, Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nidhi Sharma, Nambie Marak, Mohammed Aashiq, and Harish Closepet are the finalist contestants of the show. 

Now, they will have to face another battle ground and the ones who will perform well will reach the top two contestants and one of them will be declared as the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants of this season are really talented and it's getting difficult for the judges to judge.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Must read! MasterChef India 8: Home Cooks faces a unique surprise by uniting with their fans for a special challenge; Here are the details!

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Pooja Dhingra Suraj Thapa Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed Nidhi Sharma Nambie Marak Mohammed Aashiq Kriti Dhiman Harish Closepet
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 19:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Amika Shail on parameters before choosing a character, “…there’s a lot of nudity on the platforms so I think every actor should keep a boundary…”
MUMBAI: Singer turned actress, Amika Shail is known for her works in Hindi movies, OTT series, OTT films, and...
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution...
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri defines elegance in her new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Tripti Dimri is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time, we have...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit decides to leave Ruhi and Poddar family
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Soham
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karuna
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation
BIGG BOSS SEASON
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ace producer Ekta Kapoor to grace the show; calls Munawar Faruqui a boring player
Divyanka
WOW! Divyanka Tripathi gifts something special to her husband Vivek Dahiya; the actor is overwhelmed by the gesture
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui shares how he lost his mother to suicide; also shared how a loan of 3500 felt humiliating at the time
Pyumori
Exclusive! Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s “Kumkum Bhagya”
JUHI SINGH BAJWA
Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahatein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina on Dangal TV