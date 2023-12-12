MasterChef India Season 8: Exclusive! “My rejection in the last season during the audition is the main reason why I have emerged as a winner this time as I used to self-doubt my cooking skills” – Winner Mohammed Ashiq

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up as the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra. We all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire. This season, Pooja is also getting along with them very well.

The show finally came to an end and Mohammed Ashiq emerged as the winner of the show.

He took the trophy and Rs. 25 Lakhs home and he was a well-deserving candidate of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him when was it that he realized that he wanted to become a chef and what is the main reason he won the show.

How do you feel after winning the show?

I never accepted to win the show though it was my dream to become a master chef but I know my struggle for this. But finally, I made it and I have no words to describe it.

How did you become a chef and when did this thought come into your mind?

Since I was a child I have been fond of cooking and with my sister, I used to cook with those kitchen toys slowly I began to help in the household cooking and the main reason is my family and friends as they supported me and encouraged me and it brought in more interest and because of that my cooking improved. During my college days, I used to cook and take food to college so from there my cooking journey started.

When the announcement of the finalist was going to happen, what was going on in your head?

The feeling was scary because I thought that I had reached so far now I shouldn’t fall because the last time I did an audition and I was rejected and then at home also an issue happened where I was told not to go back again and it took me one year to research on food and for four months I didn’t speak to anyone as I doubted my cooking skills. Then I thought everything happens for a reason and then I learned and studied about cooking so I feel that last year's rejection has helped me to win the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohammed Ashiq deserved to win the show as he was very creative in whatever he cooked.

